China to resolve risks faced by small, medium-sized financial institutions

China will steadily resolve the risks faced by small and medium-sized financial institutions and improve the monitoring and disposal of debt risks of large companies, China's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

China will ensure financing in the property market is orderly and support local governments to deliver housing projects that are not yet finished, Zhou Liang, an official at China's banking and insurance regulator, said at a China finance forum.

