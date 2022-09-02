Left Menu

China to resolve risks faced by small, medium-sized financial institutions

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 07:41 IST
China to resolve risks faced by small, medium-sized financial institutions

China will steadily resolve the risks faced by small and medium-sized financial institutions and improve the monitoring and disposal of debt risks of large companies, China's banking and insurance regulator said on Friday.

China will ensure financing in the property market is orderly and support local governments to deliver housing projects that are not yet finished, Zhou Liang, an official at China's banking and insurance regulator, said at a China finance forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take on Trudeau; U.N. says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and more

World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022