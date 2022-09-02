Left Menu

7 factory workers consume poison over salary delay in MP's Indore

Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:15 IST
Pardeshipura police station sub-inspector (SI) Ajay Singh Kushwaha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. According to Pardeshipura police station sub-inspector (SI) Ajay Singh Kushwaha, all of them consumed an unknown poisonous substance and were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital, where their condition is now said to be out of danger.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was found that they hadn't received their income in two months and had ingested toxic substances after being relocated. The situation will be more clear after following their statement and action will be taken accordingly," Kushwaha said. Anil Nigam, an employee at the factory said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary.

"Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

