Left Menu

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for suspending MNS workers caught on camera assaulting woman

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday demanded the suspension of the MNS workers who were seen in a viral video abusing, pushing and assaulting an elderly woman in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 09:35 IST
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for suspending MNS workers caught on camera assaulting woman
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday demanded the suspension of the MNS workers who were seen in a viral video abusing, pushing and assaulting an elderly woman in Maharashtra. Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It's totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour. It's not Maharashtra's culture. He (MNS leader) should publicly apologize to all the women of Maharashtra. I urge MNS chief Raj Thackeray to suspend him from all party posts."

Earlier on Thursday, in a shocking incident, a man was seen pushing and hitting a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. The incident came to light when a video went viral on August 28. The brawl began over erecting bamboo poles in front of the woman's shop without her consent. Nagpada Police on Thursday arrested three MNS workers after a video went viral on social media showing a man abusing, pushing and assaulting an elderly woman.

According to the Mumbai police, the accused have been identified as Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Satish Lad. Police have registered a case under sections 323,337,506 504,509 of IPC criminal section 7.Police said that the accused was putting up bamboo in front of the victim's shop to hang a banner welcoming Ganesh devotees when a woman oppose it, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker scuffled with the victim.

Prakash Devi, the victim told mediapersons, "They slapped me and hit me. Yes, I did (on being asked if she has gotten a case filed). Police are probing. They wanted to install banner outside my shop, I declined and told them to install it somewhere else, so they hit me... no woman should go through this." "A non-cognizable offence was lodged at Nagpada police station," said Mumbai Police.

Both man and the woman can be seen hurling abuses at each other while the locals and passers-by watched the tussle. The man can be seen slapping and pushing the woman multiple times who seems to be crying and hustling every time she is pushed."Do whatever you want to do, bring whoever you want," the man is heard saying in the video.

Later on, another man comes to the spot and is seen shooing her away while the woman seemed to be crying. Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
4
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022