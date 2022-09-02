Left Menu

Britain reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine

Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 5. While Russia has claimed that 50,000 troops will take part in the exercise, it is unlikely that more than 15,000 personnel will be involved this year, Britain's defence ministry said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:27 IST
Britain reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises that will end on Sept. 5.

While Russia has claimed that 50,000 troops will take part in the exercise, it is unlikely that more than 15,000 personnel will be involved this year, Britain's defence ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022