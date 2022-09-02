Equinor completes Russia exit due Ukraine war

Norwegian energy firm Equinor said on Friday it had completed its exit from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, delivering on a promise made in February.

This marks the first full, orderly exit from Russia by an international oil and gas firm as pressure mounts on others, such as TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil, to also leave.

