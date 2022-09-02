Left Menu

French industrial gases group Air Liquide pulls out of Russia

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
French industrial gases producer Air Liquide will complete its withdrawal from Russia this month after it signed an agreement to shift its Russian assets to local management, the company said on Friday.

Air Liquide employs close to 720 people in Russia, which accounts for less than 1% of the group's turnover, the company said.

