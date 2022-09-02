Left Menu

BSES signs pact with 'Bidgely' for AI-based solutions to curb power loss, ensure greater efficiency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:21 IST
Power discom BSES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'Bidgely' to come up with scalable artificial intelligence-based solutions for a greener and digitised future, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Under the agreement, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and 'Bidgely' will collaborate on the development and implementation of scalable AI-based solutions to enhance operational efficiencies in several areas.

These areas include reduction in aggregate technical and commercial losses, detection of power thefts, load forecasting, weather and network-related inputs, profiling of electric vehicles and rooftop solar panels among others.

Initially, the solutions will be implemented in identified BRPL areas of South and West Delhi. The programme may also be rolled out in East and Central Delhi depending on the results, the statement said.

The partnership will also help BSES in developing solutions to enhance consumer engagement and better planning the distribution network, a BSES spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

