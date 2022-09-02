Ukraine president says IAEA mission could still play a role
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could still be important despite the difficulties met due to Russian presence at the site, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
"We did everything to ensure that IAEA would get access to the Zaporizhzhia plant and I believe that this mission may still have a role to play," Zelenskiy said in a video streamed at the Ambrosetti business forum in Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- IAEA
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
- Zelenskiy
- Italy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief pays second call on Ukraine, will visit grain-exporting Black Sea Port
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says fighting 'deadlocked' ahead of UN chief visit
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
One dead, 18 wounded in morning shelling of Ukraine city Kharkiv, regional governor says