Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu: Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism' at Zaporizhzhia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, raising the risks of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian news agencies reported on Friday. Shoigu accused Ukraine of "nuclear terrorism" and rejected assertions by Kyiv and the West that Russia had deployed heavy weapons at the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which has been under Russian control since March.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:44 IST
Russia's Shoigu: Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism' at Zaporizhzhia
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, raising the risks of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Shoigu accused Ukraine of "nuclear terrorism" and rejected assertions by Kyiv and the West that Russia had deployed heavy weapons at the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which has been under Russian control since March. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of attacking the facility. Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022