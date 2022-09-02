Left Menu

Norway to extend life of its last Arctic coal mine to meet demand

Norway's state-owned coal company will extend production at its last mine in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago by two years until mid-2025 to help ensure supplies to European steel-makers at a time of war, the government said on Friday.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:18 IST
Norway to extend life of its last Arctic coal mine to meet demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's state-owned coal company will extend production at its last mine in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago by two years until mid-2025 to help ensure supplies to European steel-makers at a time of war, the government said on Friday. The decision reverses a plan to shut the mine next year when the local coal-fired power station is set to close as the islands switch to less-polluting fuel.

"There is war and significant uncertainty regarding access to critically important raw materials, including for Europe's steel production on which we also depend," Norwegian Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said in a statement. "Norway must take its part of the responsibility for the security of supply of commodities," he said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. While Store Norske Spitsbergen Kullkompani (SNSK) has shut its major mines in the islands over the past two decades, it has kept the smaller Mine 7 open to produce some 125,000 tonnes per year to supply the local plant and ensure some exports.

Environmentalists have for many years called for an end to Norway's coal extraction. The Arctic islands are warming faster than almost anywhere on Earth, highlighting the risks to fragile ecosystems from climate change, and Norway aims to cut its overall emissions, although it also remains a major oil and gas producer.

Located around 700 km (435 miles) north of the European mainland, Svalbard is governed under a 1920 treaty giving Norway sovereignty but allowing all nations signing it to do business there and to exploit its natural resources. Russia operates a coal mine at its Barentsburg settlement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022