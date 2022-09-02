Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps on Russia's energy resources - caps that Moscow said would lead to significant destabilisation of the global oil market.

"Companies that impose a price cap will not be among the recipients of Russian oil," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call, endorsing comments made on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)