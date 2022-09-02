Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps on Russia's energy resources - caps that Moscow said would lead to significant destabilisation of the global oil market.
"Companies that impose a price cap will not be among the recipients of Russian oil," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call, endorsing comments made on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Alexander Novak
- Dmitry Peskov
- Moscow
- Russia
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar to import Russian oil, military says
Two killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - governor
Russian rouble steadies, bonds slightly up on inflation data
Russian rouble leaps to more than 2-week high past 60 vs dollar
Russian anti-war protesters in Cyprus defiant after 'memorial collage' threat