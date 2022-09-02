Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2022
Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps on Russia's energy resources - caps that Moscow said would lead to significant destabilisation of the global oil market.

"Companies that impose a price cap will not be among the recipients of Russian oil," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call, endorsing comments made on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

