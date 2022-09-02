Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 reliability under threat, only one turbine operational

The reliability of the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas export pipeline is under threat as only one turbine is operational at the key compressor station, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday.

Gas supplies via Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea to Germany, have dwindled to a fifth of normal capacity and were halted altogether on Wednesday for a three-day maintenance outage due to end on Saturday.

Russia has cited faulty or delayed equipment as the main reason for reducing deliveries via Nord Stream 1.

