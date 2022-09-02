Left Menu

IAEA chief Grossi plans news conference at Vienna airport around 1800 GMT

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:38 IST
IAEA chief Grossi plans news conference at Vienna airport around 1800 GMT
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will hold a news conference on Friday around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) upon his return from Ukraine, where he led a mission to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the watchdog said.

The news conference will be held at Vienna airport after Grossi lands there, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, amending the time from a previous statement that said it would be around 8:30 p.m..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022