IAEA chief Grossi plans news conference at Vienna airport around 1800 GMT
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Austria
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will hold a news conference on Friday around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) upon his return from Ukraine, where he led a mission to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the watchdog said.
The news conference will be held at Vienna airport after Grossi lands there, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, amending the time from a previous statement that said it would be around 8:30 p.m..
