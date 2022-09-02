Left Menu

Europe needs a price cap on Russian pipeline gas - EU chief

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:40 IST
Europe needs a price cap on Russian pipeline gas - EU chief
President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen Image Credit: ANI

The time has come to establish a price cap on Russian pipeline gas flowing to Europe, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, to fight back against what she said were Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to manipulate the European energy market.

"I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe," she told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of German conservative lawmakers in the town of Murnau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022