Europe needs a price cap on Russian pipeline gas - EU chief
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:40 IST
The time has come to establish a price cap on Russian pipeline gas flowing to Europe, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, to fight back against what she said were Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to manipulate the European energy market.
"I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe," she told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of German conservative lawmakers in the town of Murnau.
