The Waterbase Ltd upgrades shrimp processing unit in Andhra Pradesh

The Waterbase Ltd, engaged in making feed for shrimps has upgraded its processing factory in Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, an official of the company said on Friday. With the upgradation, the plant can process over 5,000 metric tonne of raw shrimp every year.Shrimp exports have grown exponentially in the last decade and Indias share in the global market also rapidly increased.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Waterbase Ltd, engaged in making feed for shrimps has upgraded its processing factory in Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, an official of the company said on Friday. With the upgradation, the plant can process over 5,000 metric tonne of raw shrimp every year.

''Shrimp exports have grown exponentially in the last decade and India's share in the global market also rapidly increased. Rising awareness on consuming healthy and nutritious foods, increasing disposable income led to demand surge in several countries,'' said the CEO of Chennai-based The Waterbase Ltd Ramakanth Akula.

''A growing population and rising demand from developing countries will augur well for the sector in the foreseeable future,'' he said.

The unit in Nellore has state-of-the-art machinery like grading machines, conveyors, condensers and other processing equipment to ensure high-quality standards and better execution. The company is poised to meet demand across markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Mexico, China, and the Middle-East, said a statement from the firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

