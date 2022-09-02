Look out circular issued against social media influencer Bobby Kataria

A lookout circular has been issued against controversial social media influencer Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria who was allegedly seen smoking a cigarette on board a Spicejet flight in January. Kataria has been on the run since then. In August, a video surfaced in which Kataria was seen smoking a cigarette during a flight. The video that went viral was said to have been shot in January.

"Our teams had recently raided one of his locations but he was not found there. Now look out circular has been issued against him. We will arrest him soon," said a senior Police officer to ANI. After the video went viral, Union Minister of Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia took cognizance of the video and said, "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance for such incidents. "

A complaint was received by Delhi Police from Spice-jet manager, Jasbir Singh and a case was registered under section 3(1)(C) of the suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982 for violation of security and safety measures on-board the flight. It is also alleged that Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts where he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board Spice jet flight No. SG-706, dated 21st January.

Another case has been registered against Kataria at Dehradun's Cantt Poice station for allegedly consuming liquor in the middle of the road in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on YouTuber Bobby Kataria who is absconding in a case for allegedly consuming alcohol by putting a table on the road in Dehradun and stopping traffic.

SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar said that the Dehradun Police has obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused from the Court. Uttarakhand Police also raided Kataria's house in Haryana's Gurugram to arrest him but he is on the run continuously. Following that, a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on the accused Bobby Kataria, he added. (ANI)

