No final result on test to extend lifespan of German nuclear plants - economy ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
The results of a power grid stress test, which is looking at the usefulness of extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors, are not yet in, said a German economy ministry spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson denied reports that the final results of the test were available and said the test was ongoing.

Germany's Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday that preliminary results of the test show Germany should extend the lifespan of two of its three remaining nuclear reactors beyond the end of the year.

