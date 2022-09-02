Extinction Rebellion protestors enter parliament's House of Commons chamber
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Extinction Rebellion supporters entered the House of Commons debating chamber and superglued themselves around the speaker's chair, the group said on their Twitter account on Friday.
They posted a photo of five people inside the chamber holding banners reading 'Let the people decide' and 'Citizens assembly now'. Parliament is not currently sitting.
