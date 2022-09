Russia's Medvedev threatens 'no gas' for Europe if Brussels adopts price cap

Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would turn off gas supply to Europe if Brussels pushes ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

Responding to comments by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen about putting a ceiling on the price Europe pays for Russian gas, Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "There will simply be no Russian gas in Europe."

