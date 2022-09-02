Left Menu

Kejriwal promises farm loan waiver if AAP voted to power in Gujarat

Announcing yet another pre-poll guarantee in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party, if voted to power in the state, will waive farm loans and also create a mechanism to buy produce from farmers at Minimum Support Price MSP.In his address to farmers at Dwarka town of Devbhumi Dwarka district, the Delhi Chief Minister also promised to conduct a fresh survey of land as farmers were unhappy with the survey conducted recently by the BJP government.Though MSP is announced every year, farm produce is not sold at that price.

PTI | Dwarka | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:11 IST
Kejriwal promises farm loan waiver if AAP voted to power in Gujarat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Announcing yet another pre-poll ''guarantee'' in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party, if voted to power in the state, will waive farm loans and also create a mechanism to buy produce from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In his address to farmers at Dwarka town of Devbhumi Dwarka district, the Delhi Chief Minister also promised to conduct a fresh survey of land as farmers were unhappy with the survey conducted recently by the BJP government.

''Though MSP is announced every year, farm produce is not sold at that price. It is my guarantee that our government will buy at MSP if farmers do not find any other buyer who is willing to buy their produce at MSP. We will start with five farm produce such as wheat and paddy, and then add more,'' said Kejriwal in his address.

Without elaborating, the Delhi CM also promised loan waiver for Gujarat farmers under an AAP government. ''I learnt that farmers in Gujarat get electricity at night to irrigate their fields. If the AAP is voted to power, we will give electricity during the day, that too for 12 hours. We will also cancel the land survey done by this government and order a re-survey'' said Kejriwal.

On the lines of Delhi, Gujarat farmers will get a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre in case of crop loss due to various calamities, he promised.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are due by the year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022