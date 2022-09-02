Left Menu

Mexican president condemns attempted attack on Argentina VP Kirchner

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:58 IST
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Thursday, calling the incident "reprehensible."

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference.

