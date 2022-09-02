Mexican president condemns attempted attack on Argentina VP Kirchner
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday condemned an attempted shooting of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Thursday, calling the incident "reprehensible."
Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference.
