Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility and avert a potential disaster. NUCLEAR PLANT

* Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, said on Friday that it would be "difficult" for the IAEA to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian interference. * Energoatom also said the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which arrived at the power station on Thursday, had not been allowed to enter the plant's crisis centre, where Ukraine says Russia has stationed troops.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was raising the risk of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe. * A Reuters reporter near the plant in Russian-controlled Enerhodar on the Dnipro river said a residential building was struck by shelling. Soldiers ran about and helicopters flew overhead. It was not possible to establish who had fired.

* Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-installed Zaporizhzhia oblast governor, said at least three people had been killed and five wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Enerhodar. * Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia had staged the incident in Enerhodar to blame Ukraine.

ENERGY * Europe could solve its energy crisis by scrapping sanctions against Russia and launching the mothballed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Friday.

* Russia said on Friday gas deliveries via one of the main supply routes to Europe, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remained at risk because just one turbine was operational, deepening European concerns. * The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would stop selling oil to countries that impose price caps on Russia's energy resources - caps that Moscow said would lead to significant destabilisation of the global oil market.

* Ukraine has sharply increased fuel imports in recent months to overcome shortages which hit the country after the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said on Friday. * Equinor has completed its exit from Russia, the Norwegian energy group said on Friday, delivering on a promise made after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

* Operator data on requests for gas on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Europe suggest flows should resume from Saturday, when Gazprom said maintenance work will be completed. * Europe needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, to foil what she said were Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to manipulate the bloc's energy market.

QUOTE "Unfortunately we haven't heard the main thing from the IAEA, which is the call for Russia to demilitarise the (nuclear power) station," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video streamed to a forum in Italy.

