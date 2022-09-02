Russian oil price cap will ease inflation, harm Moscow's finances, Yellen says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a price cap on Russian oil agreed by Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers on Friday would help fight inflation while delivering a blow to Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The price cap helps achieve "our dual goals of putting downward pressure on global energy prices while denying Putin revenue to fund his brutal war in Ukraine," Yellen said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- Group of Seven
- Putin
- Yellen
- Ukraine
- Russian
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Janet Yellen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN chief pays second call on Ukraine, will visit grain-exporting Black Sea Port
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says fighting 'deadlocked' ahead of UN chief visit
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
One dead, 18 wounded in morning shelling of Ukraine city Kharkiv, regional governor says