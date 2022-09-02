Left Menu

Mumbai: NCB seizes ganja worth Rs 4 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:56 IST
Visual of the recovered items by NCB (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore on Friday. "210 kgs ganja worth Rs 4 crore and a vehicle used for transportation have been seized and one person arrested," said NCB officials.

As per reports, the drug was being transported to Mumbai and adjoining areas. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on August 27, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai and arrested a 24-year-old youth. According to NCB, the arrested person, Subham Bhagat, is a gym trainer and used to smuggle drugs.

NCB had received secret information and on the basis of that, raids were conducted at the house of Subham and recovered different types of drugs. NCB said it recovered ganja, charas, LSG paper and other drugs from his house.

The NCB registered a case against him and presented him before the court. The court sent him to NCB custody for two days. NCB officials said that many more people are associated with Subham in the drug dealing and more arrests will soon be made. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

