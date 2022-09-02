Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility. G7 finance ministers plan to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products, they confirmed in a joint statement on Friday.

NUCLEAR PLANT * Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, said on Friday that it would be "difficult" for the IAEA to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian interference.

* The fifth reactor at Zaporizhzhia was reconnected to Ukraine's grid on Friday, a day after it shut down due to shelling near the site, Energoatom said. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was raising the risk of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe.

* A Reuters reporter near the plant in Russian-controlled Enerhodar on the Dnipro river said a residential building was struck by shelling. Soldiers ran about and helicopters flew overhead. It was not possible to establish who had fired. * Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-installed Zaporizhzhia oblast governor, said at least three people had been killed and five wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Enerhodar.

* Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia had staged the incident in Enerhodar to blame Ukraine. ENERGY

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a price cap on Russian oil agreed by the G7 finance ministers would help fight inflation while delivering a blow to Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine. * Russia said on Friday gas deliveries via one of the main supply routes to Europe, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, remained at risk because just one turbine was operational, deepening concerns as Europe struggles to secure enough fuel for winter.

* Ukraine has sharply increased fuel imports in recent months to overcome shortages which hit the country after the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said on Friday. * Equinor has completed its exit from Russia, the Norwegian energy group said on Friday, delivering on a promise made after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

QUOTE "Unfortunately we haven't heard the main thing from the IAEA, which is the call for Russia to demilitarise the (nuclear power) station," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video streamed to a forum in Italy.

(Compiled by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)