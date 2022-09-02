Left Menu

Japan finmin Suzuki welcomes G7 agreement on Russian oil price cap

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he welcomed the Group of Seven financial leaders' agreement on Friday on setting a price cap on Russian oil exports, and he called for the scheme to be implemented quickly. Suzuki told reporters that the cap should help temper surging energy prices and inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:24 IST
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he welcomed the Group of Seven financial leaders' agreement on Friday on setting a price cap on Russian oil exports, and he called for the scheme to be implemented quickly.

Suzuki told reporters that the cap should help temper surging energy prices and inflation. "Implementing a price cap is significant. It's important to materialise what was agreed quickly," Suzuki said shortly after the G7 ministers' virtual meeting ended.

"We'll continue to respond appropriately while coordinating with the G7 and international society," he said. The finance ministers confirmed in a joint statement that they plan to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products.

The initial price cap will be based on a range of technical inputs, and the price level will be revisited as necessary, the ministers said. "The primary purpose of the price cap is to prevent energy prices from surging and prevent inflation from rising, while limiting Russia's energy revenue and securing stable energy supplies," he added.

Suzuki said the ministers did not discuss foreign exchange rates, although he voiced his own concern about them. "No one made any comments - including me - on forex. Sharp forex moves are undesirable, and recent moves have been somewhat wide, so we must keep close watch."

Japan's yen has weakened against other major currencies in recent months, partly as the Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy while other central banks ramp up interest rates to tackle rising inflation.

