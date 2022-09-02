Left Menu

Indian farmer needs affordable machinery and technologies to expand production: Shobha Karandlaje

In his address, Shri Murugesh R Nirani said that increased efforts were needed for technology improvement, adoption, and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:53 IST
Indian farmer needs affordable machinery and technologies to expand production: Shobha Karandlaje
EIMA Agrimach India 2022, running in its 7th edition, is being organised for the first time in Bengaluru. Image Credit: Twitter(@ShobhaBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

With India becoming a food surplus country, the Indian farmer needs affordable machinery and technologies to expand production and come up with value-added products with export potential, said Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, at the 7th International Exhibition and Conference EIMA Agrimach India 2022.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, accompanied by Shri Murugesh R Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries, and Shri Muniratna, Minister for Horticulture and Planning & Statistics, Government of Karnataka, inaugurated the three-day conference cum exhibition in Benguluru yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Karandlaje encouraged equipment manufacturers and technology developers to manufacture food processing machinery to check the rampant wastage of agriculture and horticulture produce in the absence of value addition. She said that instead of wasting, the food could be exported to nations with limited food production avenues. Sushri Karandlaje said, "what the country needs now is affordable and quality food processing, agri-marketing and agri-export avenues." She also noted that with 2023 being the 'International Year Of Millets', India could step up exports as the country is among the leading producers of millets.

In his address, Shri Murugesh R Nirani said that increased efforts were needed for technology improvement, adoption, and exports. In addition, the minister encouraged foreign industry participants to introduce affordable mechanised farming, given the small land holdings in the state.

EIMA Agrimach India 2022, running in its 7th edition, is being organised for the first time in Bengaluru. The event has registered participants from more than 40 countries. Over three days, more than 10,000 farmers, industry participants, foreign delegates, investors, agriculture researchers, and students would visit the exhibition and conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022