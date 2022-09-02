Left Menu

Russia is ready to export up to 30 mln t of grain in H2 2022 - ministry

Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:58 IST
Russia is ready to export up to 30 million tonnes of grain in the second half of 2022, its agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This will support countries in need and help stabilise the global food situation," the ministry added.

