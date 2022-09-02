Left Menu

Aviation minister Scindia asks Maharashtra govt to reduce VAT on ATF

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce the value-added tax (vat) on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) to boost air-connectivity.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:19 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to reduce the value-added tax (vat) on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) to boost air-connectivity. Scindia was speaking at the sidelines of a meeting with representatives of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agricultural (MCCIA) here.

"I would request Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to reduce the vat on ATF. We all know civil aviation will play an important role in future so we need air connectivity," said Scindia. He also stressed the difference in VAT among various states across the country.

"I hope that all the states will reduce the VAT on ATF. In Maharashtra, barring Pune and Mumbai, the vat on ATF is 4 per cent, while in Pune and Mumbai it is at 25 per cent. I have requested them to reduce it and get it between 1 to 4 per cent," he added. He also pointed out that he had earlier requested the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but no action was taken.

"I had requested the same with former CM Uddhav Thackery, but no progress happened but I once again request the Maharastra government to do this as earliest," he said. He also thanked the administration of numerous states who implemented the change in taxes on ATF. (ANI)

