Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until turbine fault fixed, no timeline given

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:24 IST
Russia's Gazprom said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an oil leak.

It said the turbine could not operate safely until the leak was repaired, and gave no timeframe for the resumption of gas supplies via the pipeline, which had been due to return to operation early on Saturday after a three-day maintenance break.

