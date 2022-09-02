White House: Global price cap on Russian oil will lower revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday a global price cap on Russian oil will significantly reduce Russia's revenue to fight the war in Ukraine.
She said a price cap will give more countries better leverage to strike deals with Russia and that the White House will work in the coming weeks to determine the price cap level.
Earlier on Friday, the Group of Seven finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil.
