EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:42 IST
The European Commission said it had received a response from Iran in the ongoing talks over a nuclear non-proliferation deal and had distributed it to all other participants in the negotiations.
The other parties - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia - and the United States, which is no longer a party, were all studying this response and would together discuss the way ahead, the Commission said.
