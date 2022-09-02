EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
The European Commission said it had received a response from Iran in the ongoing talks over a nuclear non-proliferation deal and had distributed it to all other participants in the negotiations.
The other parties - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia - and the United States, which is no longer a party, were all studying this response and would together discuss the way ahead, the Commission said. "The way ahead will be – as always - discussed with all participants and the U.S.," said EU foreign policy chief Josip Borrell in a statement on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Britain
- Commission
- The European Commission
- United States
- U.S.
- Iran
- Russia
- China
- France
ALSO READ
U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions
U.S., Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
U.S. prosecutors subpoena files given to Capitol attack committee -NYT
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani
U.S. sees China continuing pressure campaign against Taiwan