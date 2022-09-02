Left Menu

Yellen says Russia has economic incentive to sell oil at G7 price cap

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday Russia will find it advantageous to sell oil at a price capped by Western countries because otherwise it would have to shut down production, and its ability to restart output would suffer permanent damage.

Yellen told MSNBC in a live interview that the G7's price cap plan would reduce funds available for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"They will do much better economically if they choose to sell into the price cap than if they were to shut in that oil," she said of Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

