German network regulator: we're better prepared for Russian gas stop

Updated: 02-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:05 IST
Germany's network regulator said the country was now better prepared for a stop of Russian gas supplies, but urged citizens and companies to cut consumption, responding to comments by Gazprom that Nord Stream 1 would remain shut for the time being.

"In view of the Russian decision not to allow any gas to flow via Nord Stream 1 for the time being, the LNG terminals, the relevant storage levels & significant savings requirements are becoming more important," Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, said on Twitter.

"It's good that Germany is now better prepared, but now it's down to each and everyone."

