No conditionality between Iran nuclear deal and IAEA investigations -White House

There should be no conditionality between the re-implementation of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and verifying whether Tehran has upheld its obligations under the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, the White House said on Friday.

"There should not be any conditionality between re-implementation of the JCPOA and investigations related to Iran's legal obligations under the Non-proliferation Treaty," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, referring to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared Iranian sites.

