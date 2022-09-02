Left Menu

UPDATE 1-EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks

Updated: 02-09-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:47 IST
The European Commission said it had received a response from Iran in the ongoing talks over a nuclear non-proliferation deal and had distributed it to all other participants in the negotiations.

The other parties - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia - and the United States, which is no longer a party, were all studying this response and would together discuss the way ahead, the Commission said. "The way ahead will be – as always - discussed with all participants and the U.S.," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement on Friday.

