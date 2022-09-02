Left Menu

Russian diesel cargo diverts to Cuba from Colombian waters

A tanker carrying 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Russian port diverted to Cuba on Friday after anchoring off Colombian waters, ship tracking data showed. Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has restricted the market for its oil.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:59 IST
Russian diesel cargo diverts to Cuba from Colombian waters
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A tanker carrying 300,000 barrels of diesel from a Russian port diverted to Cuba on Friday after anchoring off Colombian waters, ship tracking data showed.

Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has restricted the market for its oil. But Cuba has ramped up imports from Venezuela, Russia and other countries this year to cover a fuel deficit aggravated by a deadly fire at its main oil terminal last month. The Liberia-flagged vessel Transsib Bridge loaded at Russia's far east port of Nakhodka and entered Colombia's Cartagena anchorage area on Friday, but did not discharge there, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Reuters was unable to determine if the tanker transferred a portion of its cargo to another vessel at the Cartagena anchorage.

The tanker had signaled Cartagena as its intended destination after passing the Panama Canal. It later changed course and revised its destination to Cuba's Matanzas terminal. Colombia's newly elected President Gustavo Petro has resumed diplomatic ties with neighboring Venezuela and has announced reforms in the oil industry.

The country's energy ministry told Reuters on Thursday there were no restrictions on the origin of cargos arriving in the country. "Any restrictions would be on the quality of the fuel and authorized importer," a spokesperson said. However, state-controlled Ecopetrol, Colombia's largest fuel importer, said it was not the buyer of the diesel and had a prohibition on Russia-origin oil cargoes.

Cuba's foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The vessel has been managed by Sun Ship Management since April, according to shipping database Equasis. Sun SM, previously called SCF Management Services, is a unit of Russia's Sovcomflot, according to the parent company's website. Sovcomflot is under U.S., British and Canadian sanctions and has lost insurance by Western firms for its fleet.

Diesel consumption in Latin America has returned to pre-pandemic levels, boosting the need for imports. Some nations, including Brazil and Cuba, have continued importing Russian oil and fuel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022