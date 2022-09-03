Left Menu

Siemens Energy: engine oil leak no reason to stop Nord Stream turbine

Siemens Energy is not currently contracted to carry out maintenance work, but is on standby," the company said. "Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are sufficient other turbines available at the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," Siemens Energy said.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-09-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 01:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

An engine oil leak Gazprom said has been found at the last remaining turbine in operation at the Portovaya compressor station does not constitute a technical reason for stopping operation, Siemens Energy said on Friday. "Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure within the scope of maintenance work," the company said.

Gazprom had earlier said that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is filled by Portovaya, would remain shut for the time being, effectively extending an outage that was supposed to end at 0100 GMT, Sept 3. "In the past, too, the occurrence of this type of leak has not led to a shutdown of operations. Siemens Energy is not currently contracted to carry out maintenance work, but is on standby," the company said.

