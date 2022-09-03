Left Menu

Russia using energy as weapon, White House says about Nord Stream shutdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 02:14 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Russia is using energy as a tool to pressure Europe, the White House said when asked about Russia's delayed return of its Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.

"It is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers," a National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email about the shutdown of the pipeline that sends gas to Europe. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows on the line, deepening Europe's problems in securing fuel for the upcoming winter.

