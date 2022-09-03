Assam: 3 members of family including child killed in road accident in Biswanath

As many as three members of a family including a child were killed after a four-wheeler and a truck collided in Assam's Biswanath district on Friday night. The accident took place on National Highway 15 near Sootea Gereki area in Biswanath district.

According to police, a woman was also critically injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Taufiq Rahman Ansari, Beauty Ansari and a child Zoheb Rahman. The deceased woman was the sister-in-law of Taufiq and the child was his nephew.

Further details into the accident are awaited. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, four people died after a speeding truck rammed into their double-decker around 3.30 am on Saturday.

The bus was going from Nepal to Goa and was parked to change a punctured tyre when the incident took place. "Bus was parked to change the punctured tyre and another vehicle rammed into it. Around 14 people were injured. During treatment, four died and two were referred to a trauma centre. The bus had around 60 passengers and arrangements are being made to send them back to Nepal," said Additional SP (North) Barabanki.

On Friday, six persons were killed and seven others were injured in a tragic car accident in Gujarat's Malpur area of Aravalli district. The people were on their way on foot towards the Ambaji temple in Ambaji town in the adjoining Banaskantha district when the mishap took place, police said.

According to initial information, the driver of the car lost control over his vehicle which crushed several devotees near Krishnapur Patiya near Malpur in the Aravali district. Reportedly, six people were killed and seven were injured. The victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced an exgratia grant of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund and 50,000 rupees for the injured. The Chief Minister has asked Aravalli District Collector to ensure the necessary medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)

