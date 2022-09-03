Left Menu

Road accident in Barabanki claims 4 lives, 14 injured

A tragic Road accident in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh claimed 4 lives.

ANI | Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 09:57 IST
Rammed Bus (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic Road accident in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh claimed 4 lives. The bus was en route to Goa from Nepal. At 3.30 am in the morning, a fast moving truck bumped against a double decker bus near Manhungupur area in Barabanki. The collision happened when the bus was not moving and the bus driver was changing a punctured tire. Suddenly, a fast moving truck collided with the bus. The bus had 60 passengers.

Ramnagar police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. All the 14 injured persons were shifted to the District hospital and from there two seriously injured were referred to Lucknow trauma centre. "Bus was parked to change the punctured tyre and another vehicle rammed into it. Around 14 people were injured. During treatment, 4 died and 2 were referred to the trauma centre. The bus had about 60 passengers, arrangements being made to send them back to Nepal, "Addl SP (North) Barabanki, Purnendu Singh told ANI.

All the persons travelling in the bus are said to be labourers travelling to Goa from Nepal for work. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

