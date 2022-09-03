Left Menu

Woman dies after molester allegedly throws her out of train

A woman was killed after allegedly being thrown out of a moving train, by a man in Fatehabad on Saturday.

ANI | Fatehabad (Haryana) | Updated: 03-09-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 09:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed after allegedly being thrown out of a moving train, by a man in Fatehabad on Saturday. The victim was going from Rohtak to Tohana. The accused boarded the train and tried molesting her.

As per the police, the incident happened after she fought a man who was trying to molest her. During this, he pushed her and she fell off the train. "A 30-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly thrown out of the moving train when she fought a man trying to molest her. He pushed her and she fell off. The victim was going from Rohtak to Tohana with her son. The accused boarded the train midway and tried to molest her," Fatehabad SP Aastha Modi told ANI.

The child got off at Tohana and informed his father, after which they found her body in the morning. The accused has been arrested after her husband informed the police about the incident.

"The accused jumped off the train and was injured. The child got off at Tohana and informed his father. His father searched for his wife and found her body around 4 am in the morning. He then informed the police. Government Railways Police then rounded up the accused, and further legal process is going on," SP Aastha Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

