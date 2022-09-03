U.N. inspectors sought to avert a nuclear disaster on Ukraine's frontline while the West and Russia wounded each other's economies, with Moscow keeping its main gas pipeline to Germany shut while threatened with price caps on oil exports. ENERGY

* Russia scrapped the planned Saturday restart of Nord Stream 1, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the pipeline during maintenance. * G7 finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the price cap agreed by the G7 would help fight inflation while delivering a blow to Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine. * Ukraine has sharply increased fuel imports in recent months to overcome shortages which hit the country after the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said.

NUCLEAR PLANT * Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others' actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a team of inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility.

* Ukraine's state nuclear company, Energoatom, said it would be "difficult" for the International Atomic Energy Agency to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant due to Russian interference. * The fifth reactor at Zaporizhzhia was reconnected to Ukraine's grid on Friday, a day after it shut down due to shelling near the site, Energoatom said.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant was raising the risk of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe. * Ukraine's military said it had carried out strikes against Russian positions in Enerhodar, a town near the Zaporizhzhia plant. The announcement was unusual, since the military rarely gives details of specific targets.

* A Reuters reporter near the plant in Russian-controlled Enerhodar on the Dnipro river said a residential building was struck by shelling. Soldiers ran about and helicopters flew overhead. It was not possible to establish who had fired. * Reuters could not independently verify the claims of either side.

QUOTE "Unfortunately we haven't heard the main thing from the IAEA, which is the call for Russia to demilitarise the (nuclear power) station," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video streamed to a forum in Italy.

