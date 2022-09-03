Protests erupt after Padma winner 'made to dance' in ICU

The Paraja tribe of the Koraput district has strongly condemned the video of Padma awardee Kamala Pujari where she was allegedly made to dance by a female social worker on Monday inside the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital while she is under treatment. The Paraja community has demanded strong action against the female social worker" because of insulting their community and forcing Kamala Pujari to dance.

After submitting a memorandum to the collector at Jaypore in Koraput, Member of Aadivasi Society, Narendra Kandaliya said, "Pujari is the pride of our community and inspiration. We strongly condemn it. It is an insult to our community. The way she was forced to dance we demand strong action against the so-called social worker. If the government fails to take action against the self-proclaimed female social worker- in the next few days we may resort to a mass agitation across Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Rayagada districts." During the interaction with the television channel, Kamala Pujari said "I never wanted to dance but was forced to do it. I repeatedly denied it, but she (social worker Mamata Behera) did not listen. I was sick and got tired."

She further added that a woman belonging to Sunabeda near Koraput district came to me and forcefully asked for a Dhemsa dance before a camera. While addressing the issue BB Pradhan, Sub Collector of Jeypore, Koraput said, It's unfortunate that Kamala Pujari was forced to dance while she was in a hospital for her treatment. We will enquire about the matter further.

Pradhan also said that the way Padma Shri Kamala Pujari was treated and forced to dance is a matter of regret. The case is a violation of human rights. Kamala Pujari, the 72-year-age woman, was admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Jeypore with fever and loose motion. was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on August 24 after her condition deteriorated. She was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Kamala Pujari a native of Patraput village in Jeypore block, Kamala had received the Padma Shri award in 2019 for her contribution to the field of agriculture in organic farming. In 2002, she received the Equator Initiative Award at Johannesburg in South Africa for preserving indigenous varieties of paddy. (ANI)

