Siemens Energy cannot immediately confirm Gazprom statement on Nord Stream 1

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:46 IST
  • Germany

Siemens Energy on Saturday said as of Sept. 2, 2200, CET (2000 GMT) it was not involved in maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and had no service request from Russia's Gazprom.

Earlier on Saturday, Gazprom said Siemens Energy was ready to help repair broken equipment for the pipeline, but there was nowhere available for them to carry out the work.

Siemens Energy said it could not immediately confirm Gazprom's statement.

