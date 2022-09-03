Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, his office said on Saturday.
The two leaders also discussed developments regarding Ukrainian grain exports and expressed their determination to continue the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey according to plans, the Turkish presidency said.
Erdogan and Putin agreed to discuss the issues in detail when they meet in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for a summit on Sept. 15-16, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Putin
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Samarkand
- Russian
- Uzbekistan
- Turkish
- Vladimir Putin
- Tayyip Erdogan
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Leaders of Ukraine, U.N. seek to secure Russian-held nuclear plant
WRAPUP 3-Leaders of Ukraine, U.N. seek to secure Russian-held nuclear plant
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk
Russian rouble nears 4-week high versus dollar
WRAPUP 4-Leaders of Ukraine, U.N. seek to secure Russian-held nuclear plant