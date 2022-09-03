Siemens Energy: Not been asked to do Nord Stream 1 repairs but available

Siemens Energy has not been commissioned to carry out maintenance work for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline but is available, the company said on Saturday, after Russia's Gazprom said there was nowhere available to carry out the work.

"Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," a spokesperson for the company said.

