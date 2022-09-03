Siemens Energy: Not been asked to do Nord Stream 1 repairs but available
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Siemens Energy has not been commissioned to carry out maintenance work for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline but is available, the company said on Saturday, after Russia's Gazprom said there was nowhere available to carry out the work.
"Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available in the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," a spokesperson for the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siemens Energy
- Portovaya
- Nord Stream 1
- Gazprom
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Siemens Energy: no update on Nord Stream 1 turbine maintenance
Siemens Energy cannot immediately confirm Gazprom statement on Nord Stream 1
Gazprom: Siemens Energy ready to fix Nord Stream 1 faults, but no worksite available
WRAPUP 1-Gazprom: Siemens Energy ready to fix Nord Stream 1 faults, but no worksite available
Siemens Energy: engine oil leak no reason to stop Nord Stream turbine