Tribal man kills leopard to save himself in Kerala's Idukki

A tribal man hacked a leopard to death after it attacked him at a hamlet in Mankulam in this high-range district of Kerala on Saturday morning, forest officials said.

The big cat, which suffered a deep cut around its neck, died on the spot and the man identified as Gopalan was admitted to a nearby hospital with wounds, a senior forest department official said.

''The man is also injured. He has got a fractured arm, and a deep flesh wound among other injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital,'' the official said.

The official added that as per preliminary reports, the man killed the leopard in self-defence and hence no case was registered. ''As of now, no case has been registered. But we will discuss the matter with higher officials,'' the Mankulam DFO said.

According to locals, Gopalan had to hack the animal with a billhook as it attacked him when he was on his way to the compound near his house in Chinganamkudy Colony here.

Quoting him, they said the animal was lying on the road when he passed through the area and jumped on him and attacked him, following which he had to use the weapon in self-defence.

He was rushed to the taluk hospital by the locals.

The leopard, which was said to be on the prowl in the area, reportedly killed some domestic animals and birds in recent days. Officials later shifted the carcass from the spot.

