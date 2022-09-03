Left Menu

Tribal man kills leopard to save himself in Kerala's Idukki

A tribal man hacked a leopard to death after it attacked him at a hamlet in Mankulam in this high-range district of Kerala on Saturday morning, forest officials said.The big cat, which suffered a deep cut around its neck, died on the spot and the man identified as Gopalan was admitted to a nearby hospital with wounds, a senior forest department official said.The man is also injured.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:23 IST
Tribal man kills leopard to save himself in Kerala's Idukki
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man hacked a leopard to death after it attacked him at a hamlet in Mankulam in this high-range district of Kerala on Saturday morning, forest officials said.

The big cat, which suffered a deep cut around its neck, died on the spot and the man identified as Gopalan was admitted to a nearby hospital with wounds, a senior forest department official said.

''The man is also injured. He has got a fractured arm, and a deep flesh wound among other injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital,'' the official said.

The official added that as per preliminary reports, the man killed the leopard in self-defence and hence no case was registered. ''As of now, no case has been registered. But we will discuss the matter with higher officials,'' the Mankulam DFO said.

According to locals, Gopalan had to hack the animal with a billhook as it attacked him when he was on his way to the compound near his house in Chinganamkudy Colony here.

Quoting him, they said the animal was lying on the road when he passed through the area and jumped on him and attacked him, following which he had to use the weapon in self-defence.

He was rushed to the taluk hospital by the locals.

The leopard, which was said to be on the prowl in the area, reportedly killed some domestic animals and birds in recent days. Officials later shifted the carcass from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022