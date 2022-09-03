Left Menu

1.3 kgs cocaine worth Rs 13 crore seized by Mumbai Airport Customs

The Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger from Ghana who was intercepted on August 28.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:48 IST
The Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger from Ghana who was intercepted on August 28. According to the information received from the police, the accused had concealed cocaine drugs inside his stomach. The accused was taken to the hospital and 87 capsules were recovered from his stomach.

The Mumbai Police have registered the case against the accused and have started further investigation. In another case, the Mumbai Customs busted a drug syndicate smuggling drugs from the United States and operating in Mumbai. The three arrested people were involved in the trade of drugs from the US.

Appreciating the efforts of the Customs official, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman tweeted, "Being alert to prevent the drug menace! Well done." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

